TIAA Trust National Association Sells 43,630 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,299,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,630 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $168,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

NASDAQ BND opened at $73.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2419 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

