Aviso Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Aviso Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Aviso Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $194.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.91. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.