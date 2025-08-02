PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,491,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $509,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,434,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,224,000 after buying an additional 2,350,072 shares in the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,023.6% during the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 1,857,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,386,000 after buying an additional 1,811,974 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,127,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,533,000 after buying an additional 1,038,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,602,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,672,000 after buying an additional 999,882 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $111.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $115.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.61.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

