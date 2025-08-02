TIAA Trust National Association Has $433.57 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,676,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,979 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of TIAA Trust National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $433,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of VO opened at $281.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $289.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.