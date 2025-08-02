United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Reduces Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 97.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,952 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 74,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. GHE LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,725,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.1%

SPGI stock opened at $544.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $520.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $509.07. The company has a market capitalization of $167.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $558.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

