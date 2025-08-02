Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Purchases 125 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,854,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,660 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 32,984.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,141,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,769,000 after buying an additional 2,135,066 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,861,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,803,000 after buying an additional 814,155 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in GE Vernova by 627.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 926,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,946,000 after buying an additional 799,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in GE Vernova by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,155,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,974,000 after acquiring an additional 690,513 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GEV opened at $656.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $530.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.77. The firm has a market cap of $178.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.23, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.90. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $150.01 and a one year high of $677.29.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%. GE Vernova’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $427.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $614.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $580.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.21.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

