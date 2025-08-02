Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) and Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) and Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Granite Construction and Vinci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Construction 3.07% 21.40% 7.48% Vinci N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Granite Construction and Vinci, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Construction 1 0 0 0 1.00 Vinci 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Granite Construction presently has a consensus price target of $76.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.68%. Given Granite Construction’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Granite Construction is more favorable than Vinci.

0.4% of Vinci shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Granite Construction shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Granite Construction has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vinci has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Granite Construction and Vinci”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Construction $4.03 billion 1.00 $126.35 million $2.40 38.47 Vinci $78.42 billion 1.02 $5.26 billion N/A N/A

Vinci has higher revenue and earnings than Granite Construction.

Dividends

Granite Construction pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Vinci pays an annual dividend of $1.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Granite Construction pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Granite Construction beats Vinci on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects. The Materials segment is involved in the production of aggregates, asphalt concrete, liquid asphalt, and recycled materials production for internal use in our construction projects and sale to third parties. It also offers site preparation, mining, and infrastructure services for residential development, energy development, commercial and industrial sites, railways, residential development, and energy development; and provides construction management professional services. It serves federal agencies, state departments of transportation, local transit authorities, county and city public works departments, school districts and developers, utilities, contractors, landscapers, manufacturers of products requiring aggregate materials, retailers, homeowners, farmers, brokers, and private owners of industrial, commercial, and residential sites. Granite Construction Incorporated was incorporated in 1922 and is headquartered in Watsonville, California.

About Vinci

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector. The Construction segment engages in designing and carrying out projects, which includes general contractor; geotechnical and structural engineering and related digital activities, as well as provision of services in nuclear engineering; proximity networks with active local companies, such as building, civil engineering, roadworks, rail works, and water works; property development, including residential and commercial properties; and management of serviced residences and property services. Vinci SA was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Nanterre, France.

