Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 204.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 52,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DAL. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group set a $72.00 target price on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 35,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $1,969,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,278.44. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $1,003,684.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 191,442 shares in the company, valued at $10,948,567.98. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,973 shares of company stock worth $7,511,746. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 3.9%

NYSE:DAL opened at $51.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $69.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.56.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15,507,000 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.16 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 7.24%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.87%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

