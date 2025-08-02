Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 2,798 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMO. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,373,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Betterment LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 54.8% during the first quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $113.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.18 and a 200-day moving average of $101.27. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $117.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.