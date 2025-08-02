NorthRock Partners LLC Has $333,000 Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 121,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,314,764.96. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $87,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 29,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,682. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,434 shares of company stock worth $1,097,826 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 7.4%

MRVL stock opened at $74.45 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $127.48. The company has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.35.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.11%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

