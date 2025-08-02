3,565 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $63.29 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.36. The company has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.