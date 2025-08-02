iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $63.29 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $44.99 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.36. The company has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

