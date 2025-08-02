Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2,585.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,511,000 after buying an additional 3,713,301 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2,527.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,319,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,089 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $128,542,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,702,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,000,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $53.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $23,390,150.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 667,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,481.06. This trade represents a 44.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $43.51 on Friday. Baker Hughes Company has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.01.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 30.07%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

