Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 11,679 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 74.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 192.1% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 59,706 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $5,713,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock opened at $63.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

