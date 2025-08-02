Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Humana by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,198,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,587,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264,045 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 40,881.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 781,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,066,790,000 after buying an additional 779,193 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $190,282,000. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $145,258,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,397,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $608,348,000 after purchasing an additional 550,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $247.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.09 and a 200-day moving average of $255.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $206.87 and a one year high of $382.72.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $32.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.85 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Humana from $290.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $275.00 price target on shares of Humana and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $288.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $348.00 target price on Humana in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.62.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

