Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 18,122 Shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 18,122 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $25,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its stake in 3M by 173.6% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,045.54. This represents a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,663.64. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $144.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. 3M Company has a 52 week low of $119.31 and a 52 week high of $164.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. 3M had a return on equity of 96.48% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays set a $170.00 price target on 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.10.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

