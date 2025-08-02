Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,378 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $503,000. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 26,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 16,888 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $179.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $144.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.99. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $215.70.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 24.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 target price on Applied Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $235.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMAT

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.