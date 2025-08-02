Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,453 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.27.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $86.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.58. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $72.72 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $98.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.17%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.