US Bancorp DE Sells 3,227 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 631,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.08% of Applied Materials worth $91,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 26,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 16,888 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $946,580. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Barclays increased their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Applied Materials from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $179.99 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $215.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $144.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.91 and its 200 day moving average is $166.99.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

