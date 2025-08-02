FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,564 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,526 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $16,746,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 24,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,812,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in FedEx by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 11,632 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $855,353.40. Following the sale, the director owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,176.80. The trade was a 31.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,592.77. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $311.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on FedEx

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock opened at $217.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.48. FedEx Corporation has a 12-month low of $194.29 and a 12-month high of $308.53. The company has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.