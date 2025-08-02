Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Prologis by 59.6% in the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 56.2% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of PLD opened at $104.92 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $132.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $97.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.74.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

