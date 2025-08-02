Howland Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 224.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,080 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

IBIT opened at $64.22 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $69.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.23.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

