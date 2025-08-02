Certified Advisory Corp Sells 21 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 448 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 7.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,444,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,114,950,000 after acquiring an additional 252,265 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Intuit by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,371,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,118,682,000 after purchasing an additional 498,030 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,072,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,930,765,000 after purchasing an additional 771,232 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 69,701.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,825,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,348,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,804,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,134,114,000 after buying an additional 33,265 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total transaction of $887,663.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,704.10. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $784.09, for a total value of $1,362,748.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,760.95. This represents a 79.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on INTU. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $699.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 target price (up from $775.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $806.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Intuit Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $776.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The company has a market cap of $216.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.00, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $767.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $661.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. Intuit’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.