Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,941 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 34.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 467,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,145,000 after buying an additional 116,272 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $718,223.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,646,027.76. This trade represents a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $222,497.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,619. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dollar General from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Melius upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Dollar General Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $108.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.31. Dollar General Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $126.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.04%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

