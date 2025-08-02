Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp cut its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $63,109,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 34.3% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 64,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,486 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $170.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.85. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.70.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I. L.P. Blackstone bought 1,189,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $29,999,997.04. Following the purchase, the insider owned 4,178,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,388,604.62. This represents a 39.79% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.33 per share, with a total value of $32,310.21. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,344.11. This represents a 0.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Blackstone from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.12.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

