Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 79,372 Shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 79,372 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $12,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,856,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863,587 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,259,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CSX by 21.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,383,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,336,000 after buying an additional 5,033,743 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in CSX by 1,283.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,190,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $117,133,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. CSX Corporation has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. CSX’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

