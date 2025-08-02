Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $10.87 Million in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 178,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,874,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

NYSE:BMY opened at $44.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.60%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

