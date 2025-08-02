NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,973 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $320,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 133.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,436 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total value of $1,542,501.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,556.80. The trade was a 81.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,230,240. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, KGI Securities raised NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.05.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $209.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.74. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1 year low of $148.09 and a 1 year high of $259.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.84 and a 200-day moving average of $206.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.27%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

