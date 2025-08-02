Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 3,241 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,241 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Shopify by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,102,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,646,455,000 after buying an additional 496,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,732,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,653,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Shopify by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,516,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,883,039,000 after acquiring an additional 968,026 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Shopify by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,774,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,678,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,648,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,406 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Shopify from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Shopify from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Loop Capital cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Shopify from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.34.

Shopify Stock Down 3.0%

SHOP opened at $118.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.52, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.90 and a 200-day moving average of $106.56. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $129.38.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.