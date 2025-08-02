XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Innospec by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,404,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,352,000 after acquiring an additional 19,018 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Innospec by 20.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,106,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,839,000 after purchasing an additional 184,262 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 692,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,788 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Innospec by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 467,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $78.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.73 and a beta of 1.07. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $128.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.87.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $440.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.50 million. Innospec had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Innospec news, Director Leslie J. Parrette sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total value of $40,420.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,193.11. This trade represents a 7.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IOSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

