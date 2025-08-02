Vestcor Inc Increases Stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)

Vestcor Inc grew its stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in AppLovin during the first quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Trading Down 3.0%

APP opened at $379.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.31 billion, a PE ratio of 68.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.43. AppLovin Corporation has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $525.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $363.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 224.65% and a net margin of 37.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

APP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AppLovin from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on AppLovin from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price (down previously from $560.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AppLovin

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 34,766 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total value of $12,294,648.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 70,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,069,185.96. This trade represents a 32.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 171,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.77, for a total value of $64,071,653.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 221,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,681,287.93. The trade was a 43.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,212,968 shares of company stock worth $455,062,980. 13.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.