Eastern Bank Has $77,000 Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Eastern Bank lessened its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 880 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in NetApp were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 929.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in NetApp by 54.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $101.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.23 and a 200 day moving average of $102.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.84 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.96% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $106,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,976.84. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $918,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 288,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,160,004.40. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,479. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTAP. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.86.

Read Our Latest Report on NTAP

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.