J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Makes New Investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,192,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,225,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,151,000 after purchasing an additional 142,620 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,836,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,530,000 after buying an additional 364,307 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,784,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,132,000 after buying an additional 385,096 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,781,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,547,000 after acquiring an additional 157,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,411,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,076,000 after acquiring an additional 327,267 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Macquarie upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $276.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price (down previously from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.19.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 2.7%

HLT stock opened at $260.79 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.04 and a 52-week high of $279.46. The firm has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.74.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.22%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

