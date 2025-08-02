XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEI. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $41,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $47,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Capmk raised Solaris Energy Infrastructure to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Down 7.7%

Shares of SEI stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 68.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.26.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Solaris Energy Infrastructure news, CEO William A. Zartler acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,039,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,634,364.06. The trade was a 0.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aj Teague acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.77 per share, for a total transaction of $26,770.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 98,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,747.43. This trade represents a 1.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Further Reading

