LSV Asset Management Has $220.28 Million Stake in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,637,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 170,484 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.88% of Incyte worth $220,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Incyte by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 50,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after buying an additional 114,078 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 35,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 10,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Trading Up 0.9%

INCY stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte Corporation has a twelve month low of $53.56 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.95 and a 200-day moving average of $66.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Incyte had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $41,097.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,439.44. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,192 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $83,273.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,831.80. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,836,196 in the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Incyte from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Incyte from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Incyte in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.73.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

