Cwm LLC Has $75,000 Stock Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 951.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,505 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. American Trust bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 250.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on SHLS. Mizuho cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.90 to $7.20 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.77.

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.65 million, a PE ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $80.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.66 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

