First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Shares Sold by Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A.

Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. First Majestic Silver accounts for about 0.4% of Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A.’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AG. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 1,221.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth $46,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AG. Scotiabank increased their target price on First Majestic Silver from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

Shares of AG opened at $7.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.19. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $9.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $241.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.65 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. First Majestic Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0045 per share. This represents a yield of 32.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -3.45%.

First Majestic Silver Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

