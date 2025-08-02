Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 6,513 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,785 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,513 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $104,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 15.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 4.2% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total transaction of $16,627,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 647,660,844 shares in the company, valued at $154,195,093,739.52. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,555,330 shares of company stock worth $360,568,811 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.5%

TMUS opened at $237.20 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.39 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $266.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.31.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

