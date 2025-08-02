Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RBRK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,199,000 after buying an additional 2,065,444 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,331,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 1,305.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,116,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,994,000 after buying an additional 1,037,319 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,530,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Rubrik during the first quarter worth $52,092,000. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBRK. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Rubrik from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut Rubrik from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rubrik currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.

Rubrik Stock Performance

Rubrik stock opened at $87.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 0.45. Rubrik, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.60 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $278.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.58) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 16,984 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,519,558.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 81,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,403.74. The trade was a 17.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $176,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,839.55. This represents a 41.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,175,506 shares of company stock valued at $106,223,064. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rubrik

(Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.