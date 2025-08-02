Cwm LLC Invests $62,000 in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UCB. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

United Community Banks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UCB opened at $29.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average is $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $35.38.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. United Community Banks had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

Insider Activity at United Community Banks

In other news, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,616 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $49,999.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 78,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,541.30. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

