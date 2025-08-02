Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,155 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $64,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth $72,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

SHLS opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $862.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.61. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $80.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.66 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $4.50) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.77.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

