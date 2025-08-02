Cwm LLC Acquires 4,617 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) by 112.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Porch Group were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRCH. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Porch Group in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley began coverage on Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Porch Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Porch Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Porch Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.91.

Porch Group Stock Performance

PRCH opened at $12.30 on Friday. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -87.86 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $104.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.44 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Porch Group news, Director Rachel Lam sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $268,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 202,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,153.25. The trade was a 10.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,078,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,716,115.20. This trade represents a 5.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 465,000 shares of company stock worth $4,841,750. Insiders own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

Featured Articles

