Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 358 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XPO. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in XPO by 89.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in XPO by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in XPO by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in XPO in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in XPO by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XPO opened at $118.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $161.00. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.93.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. XPO had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of XPO from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of XPO from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of XPO in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup raised shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of XPO from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

