Briacell Therap (NASDAQ:BCTX) & Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Critical Review

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Briacell Therap (NASDAQ:BCTX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cytokinetics and Briacell Therap, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics 0 4 10 2 2.88 Briacell Therap 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cytokinetics currently has a consensus price target of $70.92, indicating a potential upside of 93.30%. Briacell Therap has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 4,201.08%. Given Briacell Therap’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Briacell Therap is more favorable than Cytokinetics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics -3,201.47% N/A -43.75% Briacell Therap N/A -479.97% -182.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cytokinetics and Briacell Therap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Cytokinetics and Briacell Therap”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics $18.47 million 237.24 -$589.53 million ($5.29) -6.94 Briacell Therap N/A N/A -$4.79 million ($8.32) -0.09

Briacell Therap has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cytokinetics. Cytokinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Briacell Therap, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.4% of Briacell Therap shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Cytokinetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Briacell Therap shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Cytokinetics has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Briacell Therap has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Briacell Therap beats Cytokinetics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility. Its drug candidates include omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac myosin activator that is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. The company also develops CK-136, a novel cardiac troponin activator that is in Phase I clinical trial; CK-586, a small molecule cardiac myosin inhibitor, that is in Phase I clinical trial; and aficamten, a novel cardiac myosin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a strategic alliance with Ji Xing Pharmaceuticals Limited. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Briacell Therap

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing targeted immunotherapies to transform cancer care. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT, a targeted cell-based immunotherapy that is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 combination study for metastatic breast cancer. The company is also developing Bria-OTS, a platform of personalized off-the-shelf cell-based immunotherapies, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical studies targeting breast cancer with extension to prostate cancer and other cancers. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

