Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $781,000 Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in Z. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Zillow Group by 288.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 47.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 141.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on Z shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. William Blair started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zillow Group from $93.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.71.

Zillow Group Stock Up 0.8%

Zillow Group stock opened at $80.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.88, a P/E/G ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 2.09. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $89.39.

Insider Activity

In other Zillow Group news, CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 10,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $757,676.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 171,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,831,242.66. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 6,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $477,802.06. Following the transaction, the insider owned 135,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,311,306.62. This trade represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,989,688. Insiders own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

