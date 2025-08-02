Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $246,000 in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (NASDAQ:XOVR)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (NASDAQ:XOVR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOVR. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,469,000.

Get ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF alerts:

ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF Stock Performance

ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.77. ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.16 million, a P/E ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.16.

ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF Company Profile

The ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (XOVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Entrepreneur 30 index. The fund provides exposure to a narrow index of US large-cap growth stocks. The top 30 most entrepreneurial stocks, either public or private, are selected based on a proprietary measurement XOVR was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is issued by ERShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (NASDAQ:XOVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.