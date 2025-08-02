Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $246,000 in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (NASDAQ:XOVR)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (NASDAQ:XOVR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOVR. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,469,000.
ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF Stock Performance
ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.77. ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.16 million, a P/E ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.16.
ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF Company Profile
The ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (XOVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Entrepreneur 30 index. The fund provides exposure to a narrow index of US large-cap growth stocks. The top 30 most entrepreneurial stocks, either public or private, are selected based on a proprietary measurement XOVR was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is issued by ERShares.
