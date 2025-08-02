Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,594,423 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,292,195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,594,423 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.8% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,982,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at NVIDIA
In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,339,800 shares of company stock valued at $800,141,003. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NVIDIA Trading Down 2.3%
Shares of NVDA opened at $173.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.32. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $183.30.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.
NVIDIA Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.
NVIDIA Profile
NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.
