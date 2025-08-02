Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,114 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 6.0% of Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $134,877,735,000 after buying an additional 6,665,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,439,273,000 after buying an additional 9,468,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $55,237,367,000 after buying an additional 3,721,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after buying an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $4,725,108.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,984,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,023,939.24. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total value of $7,999,936.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,729,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,565,212.88. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,339,800 shares of company stock worth $800,141,003 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $173.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $183.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.