TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $30.02 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,789 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.8% of TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 727,334 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $138,383,000 after purchasing an additional 36,470 shares during the period. Apex Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,615,179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,400,164,000 after buying an additional 221,527 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.0% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 264,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $50,408,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $214.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.21.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.85.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 25,099,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,394,548 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

