Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $879,000 Stock Position in Onity Group Inc. (NYSE:ONIT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Onity Group Inc. (NYSE:ONIT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.35% of Onity Group worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONIT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Onity Group in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Onity Group in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Onity Group in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Onity Group in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onity Group during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onity Group Stock Down 1.4%

ONIT opened at $37.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $297.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.88, a quick ratio of 33.57 and a current ratio of 33.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.00. Onity Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $41.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Onity Group ( NYSE:ONIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $249.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.63 million. Onity Group had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 22.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Onity Group Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Onity Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Onity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Onity Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Onity Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Onity Group Profile

Onity Group Inc, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.

